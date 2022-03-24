Man charged with aggravated burglary at home of Tom Niland is refused bail

A 28 year old man charged with aggravated burglary at the home of west Sligo farmer Tom Niland, has been refused bail by a District Court judge.

John Irving of Shanwar, Foxford, County Mayo is charged with aggravated burlglary with a knife, at the home of 73 year old Mr Niland at Doonflynn, Skreen, Co Sligo on January 18th last.

Two co-accused , also charged with aggravated burglary at Mr Niland’s home, appeared before Sligo District Court today by video link from Castlerea prison. They are set to apply for bail at a court hearing on April 7th.

After hearing submissions from Gardai, and from Mr Irving’s solicitor Edward Bradbury, Judge Alan Mitchell said he was refusing to grant him bail on a number of grounds, including the nature and seriousness of the charge.

He further remanded the accused, who was present in court, in custody to Harristown Court on April 8th for the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) .

The two co-accused, John Clarke,(33), of Carrowkelly, Ballina, Co Mayo and 54-year-old Francis Harmon of Nephin Court, Killala Road, Ballina, Co Mayo were also further remanded in custody.

Mark Mullaney, solicitor for John Clarke said his client would be applying for bail at the next sitting while Pat Loftus solicitor for Francis Harmon indicated his client may also seek bail.

Judge Mitchell remanded both men in custody to Sligo District Court on April 7th for the bail applications and to receive the DPP’s directions.

Mr Niland remains in a critical condition at Galway University Hospital, having been recently transferred from Sligo University Hospital.