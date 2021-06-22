Man charged in relation to death of pensioner Harry Sheeran (66) in Firhouse

The house at Carriglea View, Firhouse, Dublin, where Harry Sheeran died

A man in his 30s has been charged in relation ot the death of Harry Sheeran, who was found dead in his south Dublin home shortly before midnight on Sunday.

The 66-year-old carpenter died of stab wounds at the house in Carriglea View, Firhouse, at about 11.50pm.

A man who was arrested yesterday will appear before Tallaght District Court at 10.30am this morning.

Neighbours in the quiet Carriglea estate reacted with shock yesterday morning at the death of the father of two.

“He was a gentle giant. It’s awful,” said one local man.

Another neighbour said Mr Sheeran was semi-retired.

“He was a lovely man. He was quiet and had two grown-up children,” the neighbour said.

Another man who was a very good friend of Mr Sheeran described him as a “pure gentle giant”.

“Harry would go out of his way to help you out, which he did for me many times. He would never see you stuck or out of pocket, and I can’t believe he’s dead,” he said.

Local Fine Gael councillor Brian Lawlor said he knew the victim quite well and would often chat with him in the local pub.

“He was very politically astute, and was an obliging sort of a man,” he said.

“Sometimes if an elderly constituent approached me for help with a simple bit of DIY, I would ask (Mr Sheeran) to go around and he would sort them out.”

Mr Sheeran’s body was removed from the scene at around 1pm yesterday for a post-mortem examination.

The property was also preserved for members of the Garda Technical Bureau to carry out forensic examinations of the scene.