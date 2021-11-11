Man charged in connection with murder of Thomas McCarthy is due before court today

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal shooting in Ballyfermot. Photo by Steve Humphreys - 27th July 2020

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Thomas McCarthy in 2020 and as is due before court today.

Mr McCarthy (50s) was shot dead at his mother’s home at Croftwood Park, Ballyfermot, at around 11am on Monday, July 27.

The man who has been charged is in his 30s and is expected to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin.

Two men, aged 32 and 24, were previously arrested in Cloverhill Prison in October 2020.

Before the incident, gardaí believe that Mr McCarthy travelled back to the capital from his home in England to “seek retribution” after a 25-year-old local criminal brutally assaulted a woman who was well known to the victim.

However, it was a case of who could strike first and Mr McCarthy was gunned down in a hail of bullets fired from a lethal handgun by his killer who wore a mask when he called to the door.

A senior source said that four shots were discharged at Mr McCarthy when he answered the door of the property and another four shots were fired at him inside the house as he attempted to move away from the lone gunman.

Mr McCarthy was married with children and had been living in Essex – he had only been back home for just over a week when he was shot dead.