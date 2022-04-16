Man charged in connection with Clondalkin shooting due in court this morning

A man (30s) has been charged in connection with a shooting in the Clondalkin area last week and is due in court this morning.

It comes as Gardaí launched an investigation into the "discharge of a firearm” which occurred on Friday evening, April 8th, in the Clondalkin area.

The incident, which took place at Cherrywood Grove, is believed to have occurred at around 5pm.

A man, aged in his 20s, was later taken to Tallaght Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that a man, aged in is 30s, has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident and he has been charged.

“He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30am this morning, Saturday 16th April 2022,” Gardaí said in a statement.

Separately, Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in connection with “firearms and ammunition seizures” in North Dublin.

Gardaí seized a loaded machine gun, silencers and ammunition as part of as part of Operation Tara, an ongoing operation targeting drug trafficking, in the Finglas and Ballymun areas of Dublin.

Two people, including a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s, were arrested and questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at the Ballymun Garda Station yesterday evening.

The man, who was on a bicycle, was stopped during a routine patrol by the Street Crime Unit attached to the Ballymun garda station as he was cycling in the Shangan Gardens area of Ballymun shortly after 11pm on Thursday.

A loaded firearm was recovered at the scene.

During a follow-up search conducted by the Ballymun and Finglas Drugs Units yesterday, Gardaí searched a house in the Finglas area and seized a machine pistol, two loaded magazines, two silencers and a quantity of ammunition.

All of the items seized were sent for ballistic and forensic examination while the investigation is ongoing, according to Gardaí.

"The man in his 40s arrested in relation to the seizure of fir​earms has been charged. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 2) this morning, Saturday 16th April 2022,” Gardaí said.

“The woman in her 50s arrested in relation the seizure has been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”