Man charged following stabbing incident in Dundalk yesterday

Ciara O'Loughlin

A man has been charged following a stabbing incident that occured in Dundalk, Co Louth, yesterday.

The incident occured on Castletown Road at around 9am yesterday.

A man and a woman were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda following the incident, with what are believed to be serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested and detained at Dundalk under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was charged and will appear before Dundalk District Court this morning, July 29.

