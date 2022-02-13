| 5.2°C Dublin

Man charged following discovery of cannabis grow house in Co Tipperary

Some of the cannabis seized during a garda operation in Co Tipperary.

Allison Bray

A man in his 60s is to appear in court tomorrow following the discovery of a sophisticated cannabis grow house at a rural location in Co Tipperary in which more than €125,000 of suspected cannabis was seized.

As part of ongoing Operation Tara targeting drug dealing at all levels, gardaí searched a home at a rural location between Nenagh and Toomevara on Friday afternoon.

During a search of the attic, they discovered what they described as a “sophisticated grow house” in which they found 17 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €13,600.

They also found four sealed buckets containing vacuum packed amounts of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €112,000.

“In total, €125,600 of suspected cannabis herb was seized (pending analysis),” gardaí said in a statement.

A man in his early 60s was arrested at the scene and was taken to Nenagh garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged in connection with the investigation and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Tipperary District Court in Nenagh tomorrow.

