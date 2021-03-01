| 5.1°C Dublin

Man charged following armed robbery in Louth shop

A man has been charged and is due to appear in court this morning following an armed robbery in Dundalk, Co Louth, yesterday.

Shortly before 8am yesterday, a man entered a shop on Carrickmacross Road, threatened staff with a hammer and demanded money from the till.

He then fled the scene with a sum of cash.

A man and woman, both in their 20s, were arrested by gardaí yesterday afternoon and were taken to Dundalk Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A man is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning at 10.30am.


