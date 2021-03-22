Man charged following armed robbery in Dublin city centre shop

A man has been charged following an armed robbery in a Dublin city centre shop.

Shortly before 9.30am yesterday morning, a male entered a shop on Cathal Brugha Street, Dublin 1, armed with a knife.

He threatened staff and demanded money from the till before fleeing the shop on foot with a sum of cash.

After gardaí were alerted to the incident a man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested a short distance away.

The man was taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has been charged in relation to the robbery and is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Online Editors