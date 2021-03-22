| 6.9°C Dublin

Man charged following armed robbery in Dublin city centre shop

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Ciara O'Loughlin

A man has been charged following an armed robbery in a Dublin city centre shop.

Shortly before 9.30am yesterday morning, a male entered a shop on Cathal Brugha Street, Dublin 1, armed with a knife.

He threatened staff and demanded money from the till before fleeing the shop on foot with a sum of cash.

After gardaí were alerted to the incident a man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested a short distance away.

The man was taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has been charged in relation to the robbery and is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning and evening.

This field is required

Online Editors

Most Watched

Privacy