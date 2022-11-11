A man in his 20s has been charged after soup was thrown at an artwork in a Cork gallery.

The incident occurred at around 5pm on Thursday on the top floor of the Crawford Art Gallery.

The artwork, which was protected by glass, was a drawing of a skeletal figure by George Atkinson.

Gardaí said the man was arrested and was brought to Bridewell Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due before Cork District Court on November 23.

A garda spokesperson said: “It’s understood liquid substance was thrown on a painting in the course the incident.

“A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and later detained at Bridewell Garda Station.

“The man has since been charged, and is set to appear before Cork City Court on 23rd, November 2022.”

In a statement to RTÉ news Gallery Director Mary McCarthy said: “The Crawford Art Gallery remains committed to keeping the gallery open and accessible to all our audiences, seven days a week.

"We would like to assure the public and our visitors that we continue to remain vigilant and to look after the artworks of the National Collection in our care. We will work quickly to have the work back on display."

The motivation for the incident is not known but high-profile protests have taken place in the UK and Europe in recent weeks in which soup has been thrown at valuable artworks in galleries by climate activists who have then glued themselves to the wall or the frame of the work. The aim of the protests has been to highlight climate change.