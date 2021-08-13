Man charged after €100,000 of cannabis and cocaine seized in Cork

A MAN has been charged after gardai found 100,000 euro in suspected cannabis and cocaine in Cork.

Gardai searched a property in the Midleton area at about 7pm on Thursday.

The search led to the discovery of cannabis herb estimated to be worth €90,000 along with cocaine valued at €10,000 and €2,750 in cash.

A number of phones and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The drugs seized will undergo further analysis.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the search and he was taken to Midleton Garda station. He will appear before Mallow District Court on August 17.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing.