Man arrested on suspicion of directing criminal organisation as €4,500 cash, designer shoes, sunglasses, clothing seized

€4,500 cash along with designer shoes, bags and clothing were seized

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Dublin today on suspicion of directing a criminal organisation.

As part of Operation SKEIN, gardaí carried out a search in the Clonsilla area of Dublin 15 today and €4,500 cash along with designer shoes, bags and clothing were seized.

The man was arrested on suspicion of directing a criminal organisation contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and he is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Kevin Street garda station.

He can be detained for up to seven days and is the fourth person to be arrested on suspicion of directing this criminal organisation.

"Operation SKEIN is an investigation into international BEC/Invoice re-direct fraud being committed from Ireland and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here,” a garda spokesperson said.

"It is known now that this criminal organisation have stolen over €15m worldwide in invoice redirect frauds/BEC frauds with at least €8m - €9m laundered through the bank accounts of gang members and money mules all over Ireland.”