Man arrested with €5,000 worth of drugs after Garda car crashes into wall trying to pull over cyclist

A Garda patrol tonight car crashed into a wall after officers tried to pull over a pedal cyclist who managed to evade them.

The incident happened at around 7.20pm on Claireville Road, Dublin 6.

One member of An Garda Síochána was taken to St James Hospital following the incident.

However the Garda press office said this was as a precaution and there were no serious injuries.

The driver of the Garda patrol car was not injured.

“Gardaí were trying to request a pedal cyclist to pull over during a routine patrol in Rathmines and in doing so, the pedal cyclist evaded the gardaí and the Garda car hit a wall,” a spokesperson said.

The pedal cyclist was later stopped further up the road by gardaí.

One man was arrested and around €5,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine was found on him and seized.

“All drugs will be sent for analysis,” the press office said.

The suspect is currently detained under the Criminal Justice Act, at Rathmines Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.