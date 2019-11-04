Man arrested over suspected arson attack on Sinn Féin TD's car

A man has been arrested in connection with the suspected arson attack on a Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny's car in Leitrim a week ago.

A man has been arrested in connection with the suspected arson attack on a Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny's car in Leitrim a week ago.

Gardaí in Leitrim have confirmed this evening that they have arrested a man in his mid 40s in relation to the incident which happened in the early hours of last Monday morning outside the home of the Sligo-Leitrim deputy.

The man in question is being detained at Thurles Garda Station in Co Tipperary under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Mr Kenny's car was set alight outside his house at Cloonsarne, Aghavas, Mohill in Co Leitrim at around 2.30am last Monday.

The fire was contained to the car, no other property was damaged and no injuries were reported.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from politicians and party leaders.

Online Editors