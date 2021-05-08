Gardaí have arrested a man in his late 20s as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

The man is currently being detained at a Dublin Garda Station under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999.

Keane Mulready-Woods (17) was abducted, dismembered and his remains dumped in different parts of the capital earlier this year in a crime that shocked the nation.

His killing has been linked to the Drogheda feud which has claimed four lives and seen around 100 violent incidents.

Mulready-Woods was last seen alive on January 12, 2020, in Drogheda before his dismembered remains were discovered in a sports bag in Coolock, on Dublin’s northside, the following day. Later that week more remains were found in a car burnt out in Drumcondra laneway.

Up to a dozen officers are currently working full-time on the murder investigation which includes local detectives as well as members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).

Detectives have also trawled through a large amount of CCTV in an effort to identify various vehicles suspected of being used to dump Mulready-Woods’ remains.

Gardaí said three other men arrested in relation to the killing had been released without charge and filed were being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.