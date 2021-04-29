Man arrested over long-running campaign of coercive control against his partner

Gardaí have arrested a man in the Midlands on suspicion of long-running campaign of coercive control against his partner.

The man was arrested earlier today after the victim made a complaint to gardaí about the serious offences.

The nature of the allegations range from physical assault to extremely serious sexual offences.

It’s understood the abuse went on for a period of over two years at a single location.

Specialist detectives detained the man for questioning and his period of detention has since been extended.

The location where the alleged offences occurred cannot be disclosed due to an ongoing legal case.

A senior source told Independent.ie: “These are serious crimes allegedly committed and gardaí are carrying out a thorough investigation.

“The safety of vulnerable people continuous to be a priority and gardaí would continue to urge anyone who is a victim of such a crime to contact gardaí.”

Throughout the pandemic gardaí have repeatedly stated that victims of domestic abuse, including coercive control, are exempt from travel restrictions imposed during lockdown.

Since last year specialised Protective Services Bureaus have also been established in every garda divison to deal which such crimes.

Each bureau has detectives specifically trained to investigate with crimes of a sexual nature or incidents of domestic violence.

They are also trained to investigate crimes involving vulnerable victims and children,

Coercive control was made an offence in 2019 and makes it an offence to engage in behaviour that is controlling or coercive or has a serious effect on a relevant person,

Last year Dublin man Daniel Kane (52), of Waterville Terrace in Blanchardstown, became one of the first people convicted under the new law.

During a 20-month relationship Kane (52) repeatedly attacked the woman, including burning her foot, cutting her with a pizza slicer, headbutting her in the face while she was recovering from nasal surgery and stamping on her arm causing her multiple fractures.

On another occasion he stamped on her head and strangled her, leaving fingermarks along her throat. After being charged with these attacks, Kane threatened to send explicit images of the victim to her family if she did not withdraw the charges.

He was jailed for 10-and-a-half years last January.