Man arrested over fatal shooting of newlywed Keith Branigan (29) in holiday park four years ago

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man at a caravan park in Co Louth in 2019 have arrested a man.
The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested this morning and is currently detained in Drogheda Garda station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
He remains in custody at this time and investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí arrested a man, also aged in his 30s, on Monday afternoon who has since been released without charge in relation to this investigation.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Keith Branigan was shot at Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead on August 27, 2019, and his death has been linked to the feud between gangs in Drogheda.
An inquest into his death found he died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was gunned down as he worked outside a mobile home.
He was shot up to five times and died at the scene.
Mr Branigan had been married only three weeks when he was killed.