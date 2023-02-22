| 4.5°C Dublin

Man arrested over fatal shooting of newlywed Keith Branigan (29) in holiday park four years ago

The late Keith Branigan (29), who died of multiple gunshot wounds in Clogherhead in August 2019.

The late Keith Branigan (29), who died of multiple gunshot wounds in Clogherhead in August 2019.

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man at a caravan park in Co Louth in 2019 have arrested a man.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested this morning and is currently detained in Drogheda Garda station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

