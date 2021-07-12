Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run of woman in Donegal released without charge 

Garda forensic officers at the scene of the fatal accident at Lifford, Co Donegal. Photo: NW NEwspix

A man who was arrested over the fatal hit-and-run of a 34-year-old woman in Donegal has been released without charge.

A garda spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man, who is his 40s, was arrested yesterday after presenting himself at a garda station.

Gardaí also seized a van for technical examination as part of their investigation.

The woman died after being hit by a van that failed to remain at the scene at around 2.45am yesterday while walking on the N15 at Townparks in the border town.

She was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny, where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman has been named locally as Laura Connolly from the town of Lifford.

Friends say Laura, who was a mother-of-one, had been browsing for wedding dresses in nearby Strabane, Co Tyrone, earlier in the day and decided to go out with friends later that night.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Connolly online, with her uncle Andy Connolly pleading with anybody with any information in relation to the hit-and-run to contact the family or the gardaí.

“Anybody with any information in relation to the killing and hit-and-run of our happy-go-lucky, bubbly niece Laura Connolly at the Lifford roundabout last night can contact any of us with any details,” he said.

“This is a traumatic experience for everybody in our family, a very massive shock of a girl so full of life. A son and boyfriend, father, mother and brother, all left with the world turned upside down,” he said.

“RIP Laura, you’ll be sorely missed always. I’ll always remember good aul laughs we had,” he added.

Local SDLP councillor Jason Barr also appealed for anyone with information to come ­forward.

“My heart aches this morning at the devastating news of Laura Connolly,” he said.

“Laura was one of the most caring, outgoing, bubbly, mad as a box of frogs girls you could ever meet. If you wanted a laugh, Laura would have gave it to you.

“I called bingo where she lives last year and her nickname for me since then was ‘All The 4s’.

“A young life taken too soon in such tragic circumstances.

“My whole-hearted condolences go out to her mum and dad, fiancé, son, siblings, the wider Connolly family circle and her close friends.

“May God give you all the strength to get through this.”

“I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward. This family will need closure. Rest easy Laura,” he added, with a broken heart and crying face emojis.

Anyone with information or who has video footage, including dashcam from the scene and route, is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 9167116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.