The car that rammed into two people

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was rammed at a house in north Belfast.

Two people were left seriously injured after the incident in Ashfield Gardens on Sunday morning.

Footage on social media shows a red car reversing in a cul-de-sac and then accelerating towards two people standing at a door before ploughing into them.

Last night the PSNI said a 30-year-old male had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

Read More

Officers remained in the area carrying out house to house enquiries yesterday evening.

Neighbours of the victims spoke of their shock.

“It was a terrible thing to happen,” said a woman who did not wish to be named.

Many people living in the cul-de-sac were reluctant to speak.

Witnesses described being woken by a loud argument around 7am.

They saw the male in the car and the couple standing outside the house.

“I just could not believe seeing the car being driven at them. It was totally shocking,” a witness said.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

The PSNI said: “Officers received a report on Sunday shortly after 7.05am of an altercation and damage to a property in the area.

“A vehicle then proceeded to drive at a male and a female, causing them both to sustain serious injuries. The offender then made off from the scene. Our colleagues at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and provided medical treatment to the male and female who were transported to hospital for treatment.”

In a later update, the PSNI said: “Police have arrested a 30-year-old male following a report that two people had been struck by a vehicle in the Ashfield Gardens area of Belfast on Sunday.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and other related offences.

“The male remains in custody at present assisting police with enquiries.”

North Belfast Alliance councillor Sam Nelson urged anyone with information to come forward.

“This appears to be very concerning and it’s worrying to hear that two people have suffered serious injury,” he said.