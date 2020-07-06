Man arrested in relation to fatal shooting of Clive Staunton

Street trader Clive Staunton was gunned down outside his home in Leixlip

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the fatal shooting of Clive Staunton.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Mr Staunton, which happened on November 15 of last year.

Mr Staunton, originally from north inner city Dublin, was gunned down outside of his home in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

This is the third arrest in the investigation into the death of Mr Staunton.

A man and a woman, aged in their 30s, were arrested in December and were both released without charge, with files prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man is currently detained at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Anyone with information in the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Leixlip 6667800 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

