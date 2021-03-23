| 10.9°C Dublin

Man arrested in relation to €100,000 cash seizure at lockdown checkpoint in Cork

Brendan Kelly Palenque

A man in Cork was arrested on Sunday in relation to the seizure of around €100,000 in cash.

Shortly after 3pm on March 21st, uniformed Gardaí from Ballincollig were conducting an Operation Fanacht lockdown checkpoint on the N22 at Ovens when they stopped and searched a car.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €100,000 in cash.

The driver, a man aged in his twenties, was arrested and detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act of 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this afternoon, March 23.

Irish Independent

