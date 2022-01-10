Man arrested in prison is questioned about suspected murder of Giedre Raguckaite (29)

Giedre Ragucakite (29) was last seen alive in May 2018

An Eastern European national is being questioned by gardaí investigating the suspected murder of a 29-year-old woman who was last seen alive in May 2018.

The suspect was arrested this morning in the Midlands Prison where he is serving a short sentence and he is being held at a garda station in Co Laois this evening.

He is one of two men who gardaí believe were in the company of tragic Giedre Raguckaite who was last seen at a house in Laytown, Co Meath, on the night of May 29, 2018, in an unconscious state.

The other suspect in the case died by suicide in January this year and, like the man arrested today, he was a Lithuanian national.

The body of Ms Raguckaite has never been discovered, which has hampered the long running investigation, and gardaí do not know how she died.

It is suspected that she was abducted from Dundalk, Co Louth, before being drugged, raped and murdered.

It is understood that some hours after she was brought to Laytown, the men left the property with Ms Raguckaite in a stolen Toyota Landcruiser and no one has seen her since.

The property in Laytown was searched by forensic specialists in November 2018 but today’s arrest is the first in the case.

“Gardaí in Dundalk investigating the disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite in May 2018 have this morning Monday 10th January, 2022 arrested a man,” a spokeswoman announced.

“He was arrested and is currently detained at a garda station in the Midlands pursuant to a warrant under Section 42, Criminal Justice Act, 2006. He can be detained for up to 24 hours,” she added.

The detailed investigation into the suspected murder has been carried out by officers from Louth and Meath who have been working with police in Lithuania and the UK where Ms Raguckaite had lived for a number of years before coming to Ireland.

Gardaí have carried out hundreds of lines of enquiry, including liaising with the PSNI, UK police forces, Interpol, the Lithuanian Police Force and the Lithuanian Embassy.

Ms Raguckaite was first reported missing on August 22, 2018, by a member of the Lithuanian community living in Dundalk.

Ms Raguckaite first arrived in Ireland in early March 2018 and initially lived in Drogheda.

She moved to College Heights, Hoey's Lane, Dundalk, at the end of April 2018.

Gardaí previously confirmed that she moved out of that accommodation on May 24, 2018.

The missing person’s case was upgraded to murder in October 2018.

The two men who were allegedly with her at the house in Laytown were quickly identified and questioned by detectives but there were no arrests until today.

Both men were known to Ms Raguckaite and one of them is suspected of involvement in serious organised crime.