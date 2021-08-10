Man arrested in Garda search operation previously served jail term for explosives offences 

A 41-YEAR-OLD man, who was arrested yesterday by detectives investigating dissident republican activity, previously served a lengthy jail sentence for explosives offences.

The suspect, who is believed to have links to the New IRA, served the jail term on a republican wing of Ireland’s highest security prison in Portlaoise.

Sources say that the Dundalk man has been a long-term target for the gardaí’s Special Detective Unit (SDU).

He was jailed after admitting his role in a car-bomb attack in Northern Ireland but has been out of prison for a number of years.

Gardaí announced details of yesterday’s arrest operation, which sources have described as “significant.”

“Gardaí have seized a firearm and a quantity of ammunition and arrested one man following a search operation in County Louth,” a Garda spokesman said.

“Gardaí, investigating activity in the Old Newry Road area of Dundalk, County Louth, carried out a search during the course of which a firearm and a quantity of ammunition were seized.

“During a follow-up operation, a male in his 40s was arrested on Monday, 9th August, 2021 by Gardaí from the Special Detective Unit.

“This man is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act, 1939. “Investigations are ongoing.”

In June, a report was published which stated that dissident republican activity in Northern Ireland diminished last year due to pressure from the security forces and changes in society brought about by Covid.

The Independent Reviewer of National Security Arrangements in Northern Ireland also said, however, that the threat from dissident republican and loyalist paramilitary groups remains.

And last month, it was revealed that dozens of police officers in Northern Ireland had to beef up security at their homes in the past three years due to the continuing threat from dissident republicans.

Some even had to move house in the face of the terrorist threat, according to the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI).