Man arrested in connection with vandalism of Luke Kelly statue

A man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of a statue of Luke Kelly in Dublin.

The statue of the legendary Dubliner on the corner of Guild Street and Sheriff Street in Dublin city was vandalised yesterday for the seventh time.

Gardaí investigating the criminal damage caused to the statue in Dublin 1 today arrested a man in his 40s.

In a statement yesterday, the North Wall Association said that while the incident is very frustrating it was "not unexpected".

"Once again the Luke Kelly statue has been destroyed with blue spray paint ... this is now the 7th time and while very much frustrating it’s not unexpected," the statement read.

"Following the last six times it has happened, we have consistently said Luke should not be moved but protected".

The association has said there has been "no deterrent action taken by authorities" despite repeated calls to protect the statue.

"We are calling for the powers that be to immediately protect Luke’s statue or the 8th incident will surely happen. On behalf of the good decent people of Northwall the community association wish to apologise to Luke’s family for the hurt and distress these incidents must be causing them , we are very proud of the fact that Luke was born and raised in the Northwall and ask that these terrible attacks stop and that this mindless stupidity is ended once and for all," the statement added.

The man arrested today was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Store Street Garda Station.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow at 10:30am.

