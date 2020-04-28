Man arrested in connection with murders of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane

A man has been arrested in connection with the murders of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane in 2015.

Gardaí attached to the Detective Unit at Ashbourne and members of the Serious Crime Review Team, Garda National Bureau Criminal Investigation arrested the man - who is an English national - as part of their investigation into the activities of an Organised Crime Grouping based in the Louth/Meath area this morning.

One of the activities of this group being investigated is the murders of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, was arrested in Co Meath this morning and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Ashbourne Garda station.

He can be held for up to seven days.

Willie (34) and his partner Anna (21) - who was originally from Latvia - were last seen in the Gormanston area of Co Meath on the afternoon of April 14 2015.

It is feared they were abducted and murdered by a criminal gang.

Gardai said the pair had been living in Gormanstown area but had planned to move to Tallaght.

The couple were expecting their first child when they disappeared.

The offences under investigation include the murders of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane in 2015, the discovery of firearms in Gormanston on January 1 and the discovery of a large quantity of ammunition in April of last year, also in the Gormanston area.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors