Man arrested in connection with fraudulent claims of over €165,000 from PUP

A man has been arrested for a fraudulent claim of over €165,000 from the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The man, in his 40s, was arrested as part of a gardaí investigation into a phishing email that was purporting to be from the Courts Service.

The email outlined that the individual had been selected for jury service and asked for personal details.

Over 70 persons responded to this fraudulent message and provided personal data.

This data was used to make fraudulent applications for PUP payments and resulted in over €165,000 being paid out.

Gardaí warned the public about this email back in June of this year.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí seconded to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, along with the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and local Gardaí in Cork identified and arrested a suspect today, Tuesday 8th December 2020.

"He is currently being detained under the Provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Midleton Garda station. He can be held for up to 24 hours.

“Investigations ongoing.”

