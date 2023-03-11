| 4.7°C Dublin

Paul Hyland and Ken Foy

A man arrested in relation to a fatal assault in Newbridge, Co Kildare, has been released without charge and file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The victim, of the “sustained and savage” assault, died in hospital yesterday afternoon and gardaí have launched a murder investigation.

