A man arrested in relation to a fatal assault in Newbridge, Co Kildare, has been released without charge and file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The victim, of the “sustained and savage” assault, died in hospital yesterday afternoon and gardaí have launched a murder investigation.

The victim, who is believed to be a Slovakian national aged in his 40’s, was discovered with serious head and other injuries at 10:30am on Wednesday morning outside his home in the Piercetown area of Newbridge.

A number of people live at the property where the assault is suspected of taking place on Wednesday and gardaí have interviewed a number of potential witnesses.

A senior source said that officers are “keeping an open mind” and have not ruled out the possibility that the victim was assaulted by more than one person.

“The injured party seems to have been consistently assaulted throughout the course of the night. It was sustained and savage,” a senior source said.

Gardaí were alerted to the tragic incident by medics after the victim was taken to Naas General Hospital.

It is understood that the victim's condition deteriorated on Thursday and he was on a life support machine which was switched off just after 2pm on Friday.

The State Pathologist was notified to conduct a post-mortem examination.

A man, aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with the fatal assault, but gardaí have confirmed that he has since been released.

“A man (30s) arrested as part of this investigation has been released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information in the case.

Anyone with information that would assist investigators ca contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.