Man arrested in connection with Carlow stabbing, gardaí also seize €500k worth of suspected cocaine

Paul Hyland

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing incident at a house in Co Carlow, while almost €500,000 worth of suspected cocaine was discovered in a follow up search.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at a house in Tullow, Co Carlow following reports of a serious assault on Monday, 4th April, shortly after 3am.

On arrival, gardaí discovered a 33-year-old man who had sustained apparent stab wounds.

The man was taken to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment, and his condition has been described as “serious but stable”.

“In a follow up operation, a house in the Tullow area was searched by Gardaí and a man in his mid-20s was arrested in connection with the alleged assault,” gardaí said in a statement.

“A large quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of €490,000 subject to analysis, was also discovered inside the house.

“The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carlow Garda Station.”

Gardaí said the seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

