Man arrested in connection with €340,000 cocaine seizure in north Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the seizure of just under 5kg of cocaine in north Dublin.

The drugs were detected as part of multi-agency operation which was carried out earlier today, and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

“On Tuesday the 4th January 2023, as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the North Dublin Area, a joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Coolock District Drug Unit,” a garda spokesperson said.

“During the course of this operation 4.85 kilogrammes of cocaine, estimated street value of €339,500, was seized by Revenue officers.”

Gardaí arrested a 22 year-old man at the scene. He is being detained at Swords Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.