Man arrested in Clare after €700k worth of heroin seized

A man has been arrested in Co Clare after €700,000 worth of suspected heroin was seized by gardaí.

The man, in his 60s, was arrested today and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Henry Street Garda station.

The drugs were discovered as part of Operation Tara, planned searches were conducted on lands in the Ardnacrusha area by by the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by local Garda units, the Regional Dog Unit and members of the Defence Forces.

In the course of the searches suspected heroin with an estimated value of €700k was

recovered.

The drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis and the man who was arrested can be held for up to seven days.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing and updates will follow.