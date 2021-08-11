Man arrested for murder of Ademola Giwa (25) in Tallaght

Garda Divisional crime scene investigators searching under some cars near the scene where a young man was fatally stabbed at Mac Uilliam road in Tallaght. Photo: Frank McGrath

Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing of a young man in Tallaght last night have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The 25-year-old man who died has been named locally as Ademola Giwa.

This afternoon gardaí arrested a man aged in his 20s in Dundalk, Co Louth.

He is currently being detained at Tallaght garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A post-mortem on Mr Giwa is taking place this afternoon but it is understood that he received a fatal stab wound to the neck.

Meanwhile a second man, aged in his 50s, who was injured in the same incident at Mac Uilliam Road, continues to receive medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Mr Giwa died after being stabbed in the neck at Mac Uilliam Road, close to his home, at 7.15pm yesterday.

He was transferred to Tallaght University Hospital after detectives attempted to give him CPR at the scene but he later passed away from his injuries.

Friends of the murdered man have already set up a Gofundme page for his funeral costs with almost €2,000 raised so far and tributes have appeared to the tragic man on social media.

A massive investigation into the crime is ongoing by Tallaght gardaí today and senior sources say that officers are following a definite line of enquiry.

Gardaí believe the stabbing may be linked to an earlier row in the locality yesterday and it is understood that the suspect and the victim were previously known to each other.

Gardaí continue to appeal for information.

Commenting on the tragic murder, Fine Fael TD Neale Richmond has repeated his call for the expedition of a community approach to tackling knife crime at source.

Mr Richmond said: “The death of a young man in Tallaght last night once again shows how knife crime continues to cast a tragic shadow across our streets and our communities, with 999 knives seized by gardaí so far this year alone.

“1,057 people have been charged with knife crimes in 2021; this is on top of 2,286 people in 2020.

“The statistics show many knives are being seized from younger people. Between 2005-2019, 44pc of knife seizures were from those aged between 12-23.

“I have heard too many stories of parents, teachers and siblings finding a knife in someone’s school bag, under their bed or in their school locker.

“To tackle this, we need to expedite the plans to tackle knife crime at source. Programmes such as knife amnesties, mentorships, education programmes in schools, youth diversion services and youth training programmes have had huge success in Scotland where they saw homicides reduce by more than half.”

Gardaí continued their examination of the scene today.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the fatal assault or were in the area between 6.30pm and 7.15pm on Tuesday evening to contact Tallaght garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The gardaí have also appealed for any passing taxis with dash cam footage to contact them.