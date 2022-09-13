| 16.7°C Dublin

Man arrested for insider trading is detained in south Dublin garda station

Ciara O'Loughlin

A man has been arrested for insider trading and is being detained in a south Dublin garda station.

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) today said they arrested the man for the offence of insider trading, contrary to Regulation 5, European Union (Market Abuse) Regulations 2016. 

A garda spokesperson said the extensive investigation carried out by GNECB has progressed with the assistance of personnel attached to the Central Bank of Ireland and their expertise and experience had been invaluable.

"This investigation is one of a number of ongoing investigations for market abuse at the GNECB,” they added.

