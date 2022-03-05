Man arrested following suspected acid attack at Cork house

GARDAÍ have arrested a man in connection with a suspected acid attack in Cork that left a man hospitalised with non-life threatening burns to his face and torso.

The man arrested, who is in his 30s, was detained in Cork under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station.

He can be detained for up to 24 hours.

The attack occurred shortly after 8pm at a property on Connolly Road in Ballyphehane on Cork's southside.

Gardaí believe a man forced his way into the house and threw a liquid at an individual who was watching TV.

The injured party - a 45 year old man - suffered suspected acid burn injuries to his face, head and torso.

He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he received specialist treatment. The injuries involved are not life-threatening.

Two other men in the house were also treated for minor injuries after the incident.

All three had to receive preliminary treatment at the scene in a special decontamination unit.

Gardaí sealed off the scene pending a full forensic examination by Garda technical experts.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí said they are investigating the precise motive behind the incident.

Cork City Fire Brigade units, paramedics and Gardai attended the scene after the alarm was raised at 8.40pm.

Gardai have now appealed for anyone who spotted suspicious activity in the area to contact them.

They have urged anyone who was in the Connolly Road area of Ballyphehane between 7pm and 9pm on Friday evening and spotted anything unusual to come forward.

People have been urged to make contact with Togher Gardaí at (021) 4947120.