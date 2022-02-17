| 4.3°C Dublin

Ciara O'Loughlin

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery incident on Grafton Street, Dublin, yesterday.

At around 3.20pm yesterday a man entered a business premises on the busy street and threatened staff members with a weapon. 

He left the scene on foot with a number of items from the premises. 

In a follow up search Gardaí arrested a man, early 40s, and a number of items stolen from the premises were located.

He was taken to Pearse Street Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

