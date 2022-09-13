Man arrested by police investigating murder of Hollie Thompson (28) in west Belfast

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating the death of 28-year-old Hollie Thompson in west Belfast at the weekend.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

It comes after detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team were called to a house in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Sunday morning.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “A post mortem examination has been carried out and we are now treating Hollie’s death as murder.

“We have arrested a 31-year-old male on suspicion of murder and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug. He is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station.”