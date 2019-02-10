PSNI detectives investigating the murder of Sligo native Pat Ward have arrested a man known to the victim.

Man arrested as part of murder probe into death of Sligo man found in alleyway

The 30-year-old’s body was discovered on Saturday morning in an alleyway at McCrea Park, Clogher in Co Tyrone.

Ward, who was also known as ‘Big Bang’, was originally from Sligo and part of a well-known family who had recently been living in the Tubbercurry area.

However he had been living in the Clogher area in recent times.

The PSNI confirmed that a murder investigation is underway into the discovery of Pat Ward’s body, and that two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sources have told Independent.ie that a 23-year-old man quizzed by PSNI officers was a friend of the murder victim and is also originally from the Sligo area.

The young man has been living in the North recently and was known to gardai, but is not considered a serious criminal.

“They would have been considered friends, and there was no suggestion they had recently fallen out or become involved in a dispute,” a source said.

A 33-year-old woman is also being interviewed in relation to the murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna, from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team, said: "A post-mortem examination has yet to take place but I am treating his death as murder.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of McCrea Park last night or early this morning and who witnessed any unusual activity or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 403 09/02/19."

The victim’s brother, Tom Ward (27), was murdered in 2007 as part of an ongoing dispute between two traveller families in the Sligo area.

Online Editors