Man arrested as gardaí seize over €81,000 worth of drugs

A man has been arrested after gardaí found over €81,000 worth of drugs in two vehicles.

As part of an intelligence led operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin, a van was stopped on Usher Quay last night, at around 11.30pm.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

During a search of the van, Gardaí seized €15,400 worth of cocaine, €17,000 worth of crack cocaine and over €2,700 worth of prescription medication (Zopiclone tablets).

During a follow-up search of a vehicle parked at a nearby housing complex, Gardaí recovered €39,200 worth of Diamorphine - a strong opioid - and a further €7,200 worth of Zopiclone tablets. All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

