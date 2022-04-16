Man arrested as €1.75 million worth of cocaine seized in Dublin

A man (30s) has been arrested after Gardaí seized €1.75 million worth of suspected cocaine in Dublin yesterday.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí seized the large quantity of cocaine during an operation in the Clondalkin area on Friday 15th April.

“At approximately 5:30pm, Gardaí stopped a vehicle on St Cuthberts Road and conducted a search of it. During the course of the search 25kg of cocaine was located in the vehicle,” Gardaí said in a statement.

"All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested in relation to this incident and is currently detained under the provisions of Section of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin Garda station. He can be help for up to a period of seven days.”

Investigations are ongoing.