Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s and seized suspected cannabis worth an estimated €50,000, following a raid in Dublin city centre last night.

The search was carried at a residential property in the Dublin 7 area as part of Operation Tara.

Shortly after 11:30pm, on Tuesday 18th January, Gardaí conducted a search at a residence on Halston Street, Dublin 7.

During the course of the search, 2.5kgs of suspected cannabis was discovered and seized.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to this seizure and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at the Bridewell Garda station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.