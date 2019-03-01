A woman has been killed in a suspected stabbing incident at a house in west Dublin.

A woman has been killed in a suspected stabbing incident at a house in west Dublin.

Man arrested after woman in her 40s killed in suspected stabbing at Dublin house

The attack happened at Greenfort Drive in Clondalkin.

The scene has been sealed off by gardai pending a forensic examination by members of the garda technical bureau.

The body of the woman (40s) remains at the scene and a pathologist is expected to carry out a preliminary examination this morning.

A man (50s) was arrested by gardai at 12.30am, he is detained at Lucan Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

It is understood that gardai were called a short time before by someone who said a woman was injured at the house.

Gardai have not issued an appeal for witnesses to date.

At the scene this morning the front door of the house could be seen to be open, and there was a kitchen chair positioned in the front garden with a bucket upturned on the ground beside it, possibly covering a piece of evidence.

On the street outside the house some more evidence has been covered with plastic held in place with a stone.

Gardai carried out a search of the ground in the small cul de sac in front of the house at first light this morning.

More to follow...

Online Editors