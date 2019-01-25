Man arrested after woman allegedly sexually assaulted at hospital

A man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a hospital.

The woman, who is understood to be a patient at the Dublin hospital, was allegedly sexually assaulted on December 26 last.

Gardai have confirmed to Independent.ie that they arrested a man, aged in his late 40s, as part of the investigation into the alleged assault.

A garda spokeswoman said in a statement: "Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual of a woman at a hospital in the Dublin area on the 26/12/2018.

"As part of the investigation a man in his late 40s was arrested on 24th January 2019."

The spokeswoman said that he has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The hospital, which cannot be identified for legal reasons, is co-operating with gardai but cannot comment as the matter is under investigation.

