A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was seriously injured in a stabbing incident this afternoon.

Man arrested after woman (20s) seriously injured in stabbing incident

The incident happened at an apartment block on Linen Hall street, Dundalk, County Louth at around 2.45pm.

The woman, aged in her 20s, is understood to have received serious injuries.

She has been taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

A man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

