Man arrested after trying to set Garda on fire in Kildare Garda station

A man has been arrested after walking into a garda station overnight and attempting to set a garda on fire.

The incident happened in Newbridge, Co Kildare, at around 9pm last night.

It’s understood the man had entered a local store and purchased a 750ml bottle of a flammable domestic detergent before returning to the garda station.

The man then walked into the public office and poured the liquid from the container around the station, onto himself and at a garda who was present.

The suspect, a 29-year-old local man, also had a lighter in his hand but was tackled before he managed to set fire to the substance.

The two gardaí who detained him are probationary gardaí working at Newbridge garda station.

The man is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

He remains in custody this morning and is also being afforded medical attention.

A decision will be made later if any charges will be brought or if he is to be released from garda custody pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A source told Independent.ie that someone could have been killed if gardaí hadn’t reacted quickly to the incident.

“This situation could have ended up tragically with serious injuries or even loss of life.

“Thankfully the gardaí on duty managed to intervene before this individual could do any harm to himself or the members, and they have to be commended.”

Local Garda Superintendent Martin Walker told KFM radio’s Kildare Today that he will be consulting with the DPP about what charges, if any, will be brought in the case.

He also said the matter was not totally dissimilar to a tragic incident in Dublin over 20 years ago in which a garda sergeant was killed.

Sgt Andrew Callinan (36) was burned to death in an arson attack on Tallaght Garda station, Dublin, on July 21, 1999.

The father-of-three was originally from Thurles in Co Tipperary, and had served in Tallaght for most of his 17 years in the force.

Daniel O’Toole from Cashel Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin, was convicted over the killing and also for arson.

He was originally charged with capital murder, but was later convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please visit spunout.ie or contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.