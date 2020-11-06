Man arrested after Revenue seize €296,000 of cigarettes at Dublin Port

A man has been arrested after Revenue seized €296,000 worth of cigarettes at Dublin Port yesterday.

Revenue seized a total of 423,000 cigarettes which were smuggled in a large industrial boiler on a trailer that had arrived on a vessel from Rotterdam.

The smuggled cigarettes branded NZ and Minsk have an estimated retail value of €296,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €231,859.

A Mercedes Benz Actros Tractor unit and trailer were also seized as part of this operation.

The cigarettes were discovered as a result of a targeted operation with the assistance of Revenue’s X-Ray Scanner and detector dog Kelly.

A Lithuanian man in his 40’s was arrested and has since appeared before a sitting of Cloverhill District Court where he was remanded in custody to appear again on Tuesday 10 November 2020.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors