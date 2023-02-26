Gardaí have arrested a man following an aggravated burglary at a residence in Tralee, Co. Kerry this morning.
At approximately 1.45am on Sunday morning, a male entered the property on Chapel Street.
The man, who was armed with multiple knives, threatened the occupants of the residence.
Damage was then caused to the property and the man fled the scene.
Following a report of the incident, gardaí say they located the man a short distance away.
He was arrested and taken to Tralee Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
No injuries were reported as a result of this incident and gardaí recovered a number of items that were taken during the course of the burglary.
Investigations are ongoing.