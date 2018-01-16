A man in his 50s has been arrested as part of an operation that saw gardai seize €1.25m of cannabis plants at two separate grow houses.

A man in his 50s has been arrested as part of an operation that saw gardai seize €1.25m of cannabis plants at two separate grow houses.

Man arrested after gardai seize cannabis plants worth €1.25m at two separate grow houses

Gardai say that the man was arrested during an operation by Dun Laoghaire and Kildare drug units in Kildare town today.

Images of the drug seized provided by An Garda Siochana

During the operation gardai discovered a cannabis grow house in Shankill, Co Dublin on Sunday, January 14. Plants with an estimated value of €500k were seized from that location.

On Saturday, January 13, gardai seized cannabis plants worth €750k from a grow house in Kilcullen, Co Kildare. The man is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.

Images of the drug seized provided by An Garda Siochana

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors