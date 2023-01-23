Man arrested after gardaí seize €195k of cocaine in Bray, Co Wicklow

Gardaí have seized approximately €195,000 of suspected cocaine and a quantity of cannabis during a search operation in Wicklow yesterday.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Shankill Garda Station where he is currently being questioned under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A Garda spokesperson said: “As a result of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Dun Laoghaire, Shankill and Bray areas, gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region East Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant at a residence in the Old Connaught Avenue area of Bray at approximately 4:40pm.”

During the course of this search, approximately €195,000 of suspected cocaine and approximately €4,400 of suspected cannabis was seized by gardaí.

The seized drugs will now be brought to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.