Man arrested after Gardaí seize drugs haul worth almost €500k in Dublin

A man in his twenties has been arrested after Gardai in Dublin seized almost half a million euro worth of drugs and a number of shotgun cartridges from a house in the city.

As part of a crack down on organised crime and the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Dublin 15 area, Gardai from Blanchardstown area carried out the search of a house on Friday morning.

Around €435,000 worth of heroin and €54,000 worth cocaine were taken from the premises along with the cartridges.

The man was arrested and detained in Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Press Association