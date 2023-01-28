| 6.8°C Dublin

Man arrested after firearm discharged in Longford

Eoghan Moloney

A man in his 30s has been arrested after gardaí carried out searches following the firing of a gun in Longford.

Gardaí in Longford investigating the discharge of a firearm at Dundarragh, Longford, on Tuesday afternoon conducted a number of searches this morning.

In the course of the searches, a total of five residential properties in Longford were searched and a number of items seized in relation to the investigation.

One man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Longford garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

