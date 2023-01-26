Man arrested after Fianna Fáil TD Mary Butler was allegedly harassed with 'disturbing' threats

A 42-year-old man who is facing sentenc e for the harassment of a Fine Gael senator has been arrested in a separate probe into threats made to a government minister.

David Larkin, of Ardnacassa Lawns, Longford, was arrested by gardaí from Co Waterford this week and questioned for about four hours at Longford garda station before being released without charge.

A file on this case will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Larkin’s alleged victim in this latest case is Junior Health Minister Mary Butler.

Sources said the nature and timescale of the alleged harassment in this investigation is similar to Larkin’s campaign against Longford senator Micheál Carrigy.

“This involved some pretty disturbing communications in both cases,” a source said.

In Ms Butler’s case it is understood the Fianna Fáil TD allegedly received a number of threatening text messages as well as other unwanted communications.

Ms Butler is a junior minister with special responsibility for mental health and older people. The Waterford TD did not wish to comment on Larkin’s arrest this week when contacted by the Irish Independent.

Last week at Longford District Court, Larkin pleaded guilty to harassing Ballinalee-based Mr Carrigy on various dates between December 20, 2021, and February 14, 2022, contrary to Section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

It was outlined in court that the senator became concerned about messages he was receiving by text, voicemail and social media.

The first text read: “Happy Christmas Michael, hope you enjoy it to the full because next year you’ll be in a jail cell awaiting sentencing for crimes against humanity along with all the others.

“Your parents are the ones I feel sorry for, they are good people. There’ll be no mercy for you.”

Other messages called Mr Carrigy a “scumbag” and said his “time is soon up”.

He was also told there was a “storm coming his way” and he would be “going to the train station” – a term used in US drama Yellowstone in which characters are told they are going to the train station but are instead killed and thrown from a roadside cliff.

Mr Carrigy told the court how he feared for his family’s safety when he received anonymous threats which said he would be “torn apart in his house” after his front door was rammed, and how no amount of security would save him.

Larkin was arrested following a garda investigation.

His solicitor, Frank Gearty, said his client was single, had no children, was not working, and lived with his mother.

He said Larkin had a personal opinion on the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Judge Bernadette Owens said a probation report had suggested that a resolution under the restorative justice system might be achieved, but this option was rejected by Mr Carrigy.

Larkin was remanded on bail to appear in court for sentencing on May 9 where his engagement with the Probation Service will be assessed.

In his victim-impact statement, Mr Carrigy said he and his wife were entitled to live their lives without being threatened, and should not have the burden of having to worry about their children when they are at home, school or other activities.