Man arrested after body of 40-year-old man found in Dublin

A man has been arrested in relation to the discovery of a body of a man in Dublin this afternoon.

The body of a man in his 40s was found today in Auburn St, Dublin 7.

The arrested male, also in his 40s, is currently detained in Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, on suspicion of murder.

A technical examination of the scene is currently underway by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The body of the man remains at the scene and the services of the State Pathologist have been requested.

A garda family liaison officer has been appointed and is in contact with the family of the deceased.

Investigating gardaí at Mountjoy are appealing to any person with any information into the death of this man to contact them at Mountjoy Garda Station 01-6668600, the garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors